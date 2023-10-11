Award winning female Vocalist Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson popularly referred to as Abiana is thrilled to release her latest single titled ” African Highlife” on 13th October 2023.

The much-anticipated track is set to captivate audiences with its infectious energy and uplifting vibes.

African “Highlife” is a celebration of positivity, good vibes, and the joy of living life to the fullest.

The single blends Abiana’s signature sound with catchy melodies, groovy beats, and soulful lyrics that are sure to resonate with listeners of all ages.

From the first note, African “Highlife” invites audiences into a world of feel-good music, where each element is meticulously crafted to create an immersive sonic experience.

The song reflects Abiana’s commitment to creating music that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impact on the hearts of her fans.

“We wanted to create a song that embodies the essence of a good time, a track that people can turn to for a boost of positivity. ‘Highlife’ is all about embracing the highs of life and enjoying every moment,” Abiana said.

In addition to its infectious sound, African “Highlife” also showcases Abiana’s growth and versatility as an artists.

The single marks a new chapter in her musical journey, and fans can expect more surprises and innovative sounds in the future.

Abiana is expected to drop her EP titled “Taste of Africa” on 24th November, 2023 to be crowned with a mega concert at the Alliance Francaise in Accra.

“Highlife” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Abiana invites fans and music enthusiasts alike to join the celebration by streaming, sharing, and dancing to the beat of African “HighLife.”

She said African highlife is a highlife party jam , this song seeks to extol the highlife genre , giving her listeners a taste of my essence.

“Life is hard and we can not let it weigh us down so let us dance the highlife way “zanku shaku” one lege for the corner “ and matured ones would trace their dance steps to one yard and quick steps,” she said.

That is what African highlife is all about dance , celebrate the authentic African way.