Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has asked the Central Bank governor, Dr Ernest Addison to resign if he cannot do the work effectively.

In an address at a press conference organised by ex-military officers on the topic, “The State of Ghana Today,” Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe also highlighted the distressing prevalence of perceived corruption among political officeholders, their unexplained accumulation of wealth, tribalism, nepotism, and a narrow focus on self-interest, particularly within the current administration under President Akufo-Addo.

“In the old age of ours. we don’t sleep soundly at night. Ghana has been riddled with perceived corruption of political public office holders amassing unexplained wealth, tribalism, nepotism and parochial in their interest, especially under this regime under President Akufo-Addo.

“How do Ministers hoard stashes of cash in foreign and local currencies in their homes, acquire properties in prime areas of Accra and other parts of the country, drive the most luxurious cars and live extravagantly and expect our youth who remain largely without meaningful employment to be satisfied.”

“These are critical warning signs going to destroy the security of the state. We need to pay critical attention to this. The Akufo-Addo I knew and had numerous dialogues and demonstrations with is not the Akufo-Addo who is now president.

“We have noticed with grave concern, the clear disrespect shown by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana to protestors led by the minority in parliament and many aggrieved Ghanaians. It cannot be true that the ‘OCCUPY BOG’ demonstrators were solely on any political agenda when they were joined in the March by other well-meaning Ghanaians to show their indignation against actions taken that have led to losses to the taxpayer.”

“Ladies and Gentlemen, incompetence and inefficiencies should not be condoned in public office as far as the output of such officers impoverishes ordinary Ghanaians. If you can’t do the work, RESIGN. It is that simple.