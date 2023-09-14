Ghanaian-born, UK-based reggae artist Burning Stone has made waves once again with the release of his latest EP, “Exodus,”

The EP features legendary Highlife Musician K. K. Fosu and Nigerian comedian-musician Klint Da Drunk. “Exodus”, an eight-track masterpiece, delves into themes of unity, peace, and change, bringing people together through the soothing sounds of reggae.

Burning Stone’s distinctive “Reggae Kwasa” style, influenced by greats like Lucky Dube, Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, and Marvin L Winans, creates a spiritual synergy that resonates across borders.

Burning Stone’s commitment to spreading messages of hope, unity, and love shines through every track on this EP. His previous successes, including his hit single “Nicodemus,” have garnered him a loyal following, and “Exodus” is poised to further solidify his reputation as a talented reggae artist with a global impact.

The sensational reggae artiste’s musical journey spans three decades and collaborations with renowned artists from Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, and the USA.

Listeners can expect an authentic reggae experience that transcends borders and cultures, making “Exodus” a must-listen for reggae enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

Stream the song below