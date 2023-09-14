The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, has described the government’s Agenda 111 project as one of the most unprecedented health infrastructural projects in the world.

The initiative, inaugurated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on August 17, 2021, aims to construct a total of 111 district hospitals throughout the country.

Speaking during an interview on Point of View on Citi TV in Accra, Dr. Nsiah-Asare emphasized the remarkable scale of the Agenda 111 project.

“Since 31st May 2023, we have been monitoring the Agenda 111 project which in my mind is one of the most unprecedented health infrastructure projects in the whole world,” he said.

“Yes, we haven’t seen any government in the whole world starting hospital infrastructure in the magnitude of 111 hospitals made up of 101 district hospitals, three psychiatric hospitals, seven regional hospitals.”

“And it is not only in one or two regions, they are found in all the 16 regions. In fact, the region with the least number of projects may be Western North with four, three district hospitals and one regional hospital.”

Dr Nsiah-Asare in an earlier interview also noted that the project has created significant employment opportunities for Ghanaians.

“When this project started, the contractors employed a lot of our local artisans; the carpenters, masons, steel benders, and most other artisans in other areas,” he said.

“Apart from that, there are people who are also selling pure water, and food for the workers and we have created some jobs in the local community even before the buildings are completed and commissioned.”

The Agenda 111 project is a major undertaking that is expected to significantly improve access to healthcare in Ghana.