The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has alleged that the Member of Parliament for the Bimbilla Constituency, Dominic Nitiwul, has been enticing some Ghanaians with money to induce them to enrol on the voter register.

Gbande made the allegation on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Tuesday, September 12, as the Electoral Commission (EC) commenced its limited voter registration exercise ahead of the District Level Elections.

Gbande described the development as unfortunate and urged the EC to take steps to ensure a smooth, transparent, and credible registration process.

“The people have started their stock in trade, particularly in a constituency like the Bimbilla constituency where the MP there shares physical money with people before they join the queue to register and I am talking about Dominic Nitiwul’s constituency and that is a very unfortunate development and it is not right for our democracy,” Gbande said.

“Government appointees will always want to engage in sharing money to be able to solicit a common exercise like the writing of names and if the Electoral Commission had listened to our calls, I believe we would have avoided all these circumstances where people would have to be sharing money to get others to register.”