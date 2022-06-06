The Ada Divisional Police Command says investigations are ongoing into the alleged killing of a spouse by 31-year-old David Ayornu at Lufenya in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region.

The suspect is reported to have stabbed his wife with a knife in the belly and dragged it multiple times.

The Ada Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Atsu Dzineku said the suspect was arrested on Friday, June 3, 2022, after residents raised the alarm of a suspected assault at the residence of the deceased.

“The District Police Command on Friday, June 3, received information from Nene Glover Ayornu, the Chief of Lufenya, and Akrofi Mensah the Assembly Member for Amlakpo Electoral Area, that they heard a loud noise in a nearby room around 01:30 hours.”

“So, the Chief quickly rushed there because the noise was loud and unusual. He found out that David Ayornu’s wife, Theresa Kwao, was lying dead with her intestines out.”