Citinewsroom.com has sighted a memo indicating that the Member of Parliament for Pru West, Stephen Jalulah has returned to the state double salaries paid him after his tenure as a District Chief Executive.

Stephen Jalulah and two other Members of Parliament have been accused of receiving double salaries as former CEO and DCEs, respectively, in addition to their current salaries as MPs.

The memo said a total amount of GH¢119,004.45 had been paid back to the government.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Jalulah confirmed that he had indeed returned the monies as stated in the memo.

“We thought we were doing a civic responsibility by voluntarily refunding these monies without anybody asking us to do it because we think we are honourable members, and we should not wait for anybody to prompt us.”

The Member of Parliament for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh has also denied the Auditor General’s allegations of receiving double salaries.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Tetteh clarified that he was never paid as Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority until he resigned – a situation he believes might have created the misconception of receiving a double salary.

Sylvester Tetteh explained that the Controller and Accountant General only started processing his salary after he was sworn in as a Member of Parliament.

“It is unfortunate, that is not the case, and I am highly disappointed. I have never drawn a double salary, and I am a man of integrity. The day I was appointed CEO of the National Youth Authority, I worked for over 26 months for the Authority, but I was never paid a salary until I resigned.”

“The processes were still ongoing. When I was sworn in as a Member of Parliament on the 7th of January, in February, I wrote to the Authority to process my salary as CEO for the NYA. They started the process, until March, and they asked me to go to the Comptroller and Accountant General to do my verification to be paid.”