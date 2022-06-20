Vision Way organisation, a non-governmental organisation operating in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah region, has revealed that the district needs 566 teachers to cover the deficiency of teachers in basic schools.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Mr. Ernest Botaa made the revelation at a press conference in Sawla.

Mr. Botaa said most basic schools in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District have either one, two or three teachers teaching from nursery to junior high school.

The situation, he said, is affecting quality education in the district.

Mr. Botaa also observed that most teachers who are posted to the district ask for reposting and are reposted.

“We are aware that 144 teachers were posted to our schools in the 2021/2022 academic year and later some 55 teachers were added,” he said.

“It will interest you, ladies and gentlemen, to know that, out of that number, 109 of them asked for reposting and were reposted in the same academic year. Like we would ask in Ghana; “are we going or we are coming?”

Vision Way organisation therefore wants government to employ teachers from the district who have been licensed to augment the teachers in the schools.

“Sitting in this conference hall, are some qualified teachers who are license holders and natives of the district yet unemployed. Please employ these ones and the problem would have been half solved.”