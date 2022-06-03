Council Chairman of the Takoradi Technical University, Dr. Samuel Amo Tobbin, as part of his three-year vision to transform TTU into a world-class technology centre, has launched his vision and a scholarship scheme to drive home the vision.

While challenging other council chairpersons of state institutions to outdoor their vision, he said it is to enable him have a clearer picture of what he wants to do as well as allow the public and the institution to hold him accountable for his stewardship.

“I set my strategic vision to guide my three-year tenure in the Office. This vision was unanimously supported by my colleague Council Members. The vision is to transform TTU into a Technical University of high standards committed to excellent teaching, innovative research, and its students’ personal and intellectual growth”, he said.

Dr. Samuel Amo Tobbin who also heads the Tobinco Group of Companies, said his vision, which aligns with the 5-year strategic plan of TTU, is premised on six thematic areas.

“The vision is based on the core values of sincerity, quality service to our stakeholders, and unity within the university. It is hinged on six thematic areas of leadership and development of financial sustainability, research and industry-based human resource development, infrastructure development and growth of staff and students’ welfare”, he noted.

To ensure grounded financial backing for his vision, the TTU Council Chair also launched the TTU Scholarship Scheme with the commitment of GH¢200,000.00 from the Tobinco Group as well as all his three-year sitting allowances as Council Chair to support the scholarship scheme.

“The scheme shall provide financial assistance to talented but financially disadvantaged students in the Western Region to pursue their university education. I have personally instructed the Director of Finance to compile all my sitting allowances for all meetings and pay same into the Scholarship Scheme. Tobinco Group of Companies is making an initial commitment of GH¢200,000.00 into the fund. My vision is for TTU to become a high-quality technical university dedicated to exceptional teaching, innovative research, and students’ personal and intellectual development. As part of the university’s corporate social duty, the council authorized this scholarship plan to aid disadvantaged but outstanding students…We will work with companies, organizations, and private individuals to rake in more money into the fund…I plan to commercialize some of the university facilities to generate funds to augment the internally generated funds”, he indicated.

On how to ginger competition to bring out the best among students; Dr. Tobbin said an award scheme will be established within the first year to promote a yearly competition among students to develop talents, innovation and technical skills.

As part of his vision to ensure all-round development of TTU students, Dr. Tobbin said within two years, the university will complete the reconstruction of the TTU football pitch into an AstroTurf pitch to be used for university sporting activities.

The Vice Chancellor of Takoradi Technical University, Prof. John Frank Eshun, who was optimistic about the launched vision and scholarship by the Council Chairman, expressed the hope that it will help address the key development issues of the university.

“As a knowledge hub institution, we appreciate your desire and pursuit of awakening the quest for knowledge at Takoradi Technical University. I have no doubt that this initiative that you have taken, will unveil greater talents and change the lives of many students…We shall forever be grateful, and I can assure you that whenever the history of this great institution is being rewritten, this great feat will never be forgotten. I appeal to all to contribute no matter how little it may be, I believe it will help us reach our desired target”, he said.

Besides the GH¢200,000.00 commitment by the Tobinco Group, various corporate entities, institutions, associations, faculties, departments, halls and individuals donated sums of money to supply the newly launched TTU Scholarship Scheme.

Notable among them are Priority Insurance-GH¢30,000.00, Abii National-GH¢20,000.00, Dr. Siaw of Zoomlion Ghana Limited-GH¢20,000.00, VRA-GH¢10,000.00, SRC-GH¢20,000.00 among many others.