The father of Tyrone Marghuy, one of the boys at the heart of last year’s Achimota School-Rastafarian boys’ saga, Tereo Marghuy says his son has violently attacked him.

In a video posted on social media, the father is seen with bloody bruises on his hand, saying his son allegedly abused him after a confrontation.

Tereo Marhguy narrated the incident to Citi News.

“He was supposed to repair a tablet for his sister, and then they were ready about an hour ago, but he was still sitting there watching TV. I went in there and asked Tyrone what was going on. He burst out and started insulting his sister and unplugged the laptop. He walked over to me and I threatened to slap him, and then he held my hand, so through the struggling up and down, I had blood everywhere.”

Tyrone Marhguy was in the news after the Achimota School failed to admit him and one other Rastafarian boy because they failed to cut their dreadlocks.

An Accra High Court on Monday, May 31, 2021, ordered the school to admit the students.

Justice Gifty Adjei Addo, the Presiding Judge, disagreed with the submissions of the Attorney General and granted all the reliefs separately sought by the embattled students except the relief of compensation in the case of Tyrone Marhguy.

According to Justice Addo, it is preposterous for the Attorney General to have even suggested that the two were not students in the first place.