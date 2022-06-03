Management of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Tamale campus, has debunked media reports that a new Vice-Chancellor has been appointed for the University.

In a statement signed by the Registrar, Nurudeen Issah Abubakar, the university noted that the governing council has not yet met to take a final decision on who becomes the next vice Chancellor of UDS.

“All stakeholders of UDS must take note that the process for appointing a new Vice-Chancellor for the University for Development Studies is very transparent and devoid of back-room arrangements,” the statement indicated.

The tenure of the current Vice- Chancellor, Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye is expected to end in August 2022.

According to the procedure contained in the statutes of the university, a Vice-Chancellor search committee is supposed to be set up once the position becomes vacant. It then ranks and proposes to the University council not more than three candidates for appointment.

However, before the Committee could finalise its process, some media houses and social media reports suggest that one Professor Seidu Al-hassan, has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of the University.

The University has thus, through a statement, called on the general public to disregard such news.

“University management wishes to reiterate that the governing council has not yet met to take a decision of who becomes the next VC. Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard the reports, when the governing council meets to take a decision on the matter, the University will officially make that known to the general public”.