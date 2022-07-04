The Police have arrested six persons in the Ashanti Region following a land dispute that led to the death of one person at Adum Afrancho near Atwima Kwanwoma.

The incident occurred at about 7:00 am on Sunday, July 3, 2022, when two factions met on a family land where a struggle ensued.

Police say the deceased, known as Kwame Yeboah, aged 23, was allegedly stabbed to death during the altercation by Kwadjo Brefo, who is among the suspects arrested.

“Two persons, including suspect Kwadwo Brefo, sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the hospital under police guard.”

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander led the operations to restore calm in the area.

During his interactions with members of the community, he entreated them to be law-abiding and exercise restraint as the investigation continues to ensure that all other persons involved are arrested and brought to face justice.

“Police have beefed up security in the area, and we are in full control of the situation.”