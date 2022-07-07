The Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has accused the Minister of Finance of breaching laws of the country by withdrawing funds from the Consolidated Fund for the construction of the national cathedral.

According to him, the minister engaged in the act without the required parliamentary approval.

Okudzeto Ablakwa in recent months has been on a crusade to expose what he calls the rot surrounding the national cathedral project.

Speaking to the press in Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the response to a right-to-information request he sent to the Public Procurement Authority indicates that the authority did not play any role in the selection of a contractor for the project.

“The finance minister on the blind side of Parliament has instructed three withdrawals from the Consolidated Funds without parliamentary approval. The latest in this unending saga of the national cathedral is on the 4th of July. We activated an RTI request writing to the PPA to ask them to provide information. This is another layer in this scandal… The PPA in response to our quest is stating clearly that they have no record on the construction o the national cathedral,” Ablakwa revealed.

He said he is surprised that Ribade Company Limited, was chosen for the construction project without the involvement of the Public Procurements Authority.