Management of Akosombo Textiles has hosted the contestants of the 2022 edition of the Miss Ghana pageant in its factory in Akosombo.

As a long-standing sponsor of the pageant, ATL renewed its commitment to support the work of the Miss Ghana Foundation and Exclusive Events Ltd, organizers of the event.

As part of the familiarization trip, the young ladies were taken through the textile production process and given presentations by various process managers on how fabrics are converted from raw materials to the finished product.

They had the opportunity to interact with senior management and ask questions.

Speaking at the brief reception held to welcome the contingent, the Factory Manager, Mr. Ken Asare, reiterated Akosombo Textiles’ commitment to supporting initiatives that promote the development of young people.

On her part, Petra Aba Asamoah, Head of Sales & Marketing, admonished the ladies to view the opportunity and exposure provided by the pageant as an avenue to learn and acquire new skills.

“Exposure is a key part of education. Use this as a learning experience and a springboard to your next level in life”, she said.

Aside from the factory tour, the ladies participated in leisure activities, including visiting a mini-zoo and boat riding at Continental Hotel, Akosombo.

Speaking on behalf of the contestants, Deborah Ewuraesi Wilson (Mimi Brown), thanked the management of Akosombo Textiles for an exciting opportunity and the experience.

The Miss Ghana beauty pageant is in its 65th year and is Ghana’s longest-running beauty pageant. The brainchild of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the pageant was created to offer the independent Ghanaian woman a platform to positively impact society.

Former contestants are in positions across various spheres of influence and credit the exposure that Miss Ghana provided as a starting point for them.

The finale of the 2022 edition will be held at the National Theatre on the 30th of July where ATL is slated to showcase a 65th-anniversary commemorative collection.