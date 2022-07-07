As part of efforts to make justice delivery accessible to the citizenry, His Lordship, the Chief Justice, established a High Court at Sowutuom in the Ga Central Municipality on Monday, July 4, 2022.

The siting of the Court in that jurisdiction forms part of measures to ease the burden on court users who travel to the Central Business District to access justice.

The general public especially those, within the environs of the Ga Central Municipality and adjoining areas are encouraged to make use of the facility.

The Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, who was represented by His Lordship Justice Samuel Marful Sau, a Justice of the Supreme Court, at the Court’s inauguration, said that the facility was a positive step towards justice delivery at the district level.

The Chief Justice remarked, “The significance of the inauguration lies in the fact that it is a step further to ensure that justice can and will be accessed at the doorstep of citizens in and around Sowutuom. This building symbolizes the rule of law, and as such, the sitting Magistrate is expected to dispense justice without fear or favour, affection or ill will”.

The Chief Justice encouraged the public to report any staff of the Service who makes any unlawful demand in the discharge of his or her duties to the Complaints Unit of the Service.

“Let me stress the following matters of public interest which border on the integrity of the judicial system:

“No accused person or persons are required to pay money before they are granted bail. Court users must always insist on taking receipts for any money paid for any transactions and when money is paid into court for a beneficiary, court officials have no right to keep the money for any purpose.”

“If anybody feels that he has a grievance against any of our staff, he is at liberty to report to our Complaints Unit and the matter will be taken up,” he said.

He further urged court users and the Bar to fully patronize the Court Connected Alternative Dispute Resolution (CCADR) Programme.

The Chief Justice commended the Ga Central Municipal Assembly for showing commitment to ensuring justice delivery at the district level. He reminded other MMDAs of their obligation towards providing courthouses at the district level.

For his part, Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey, the Municipal Chief Executive, expressed his delight that the vision of having a court in the municipality has finally been realised.

He said the project started in 2015 and was completed in 2019. He was full of praise for the Judiciary for posting a Magistrate and staff to enable the Court to commence work immediately after the inauguration.

The Deputy Judicial Secretary, His Honour Samuel Boakye-Yiadom, called on the public to cooperate with the Magistrate and court staff in the discharge of their duties.