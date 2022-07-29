President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the rehabilitation of the Dome-Kitase road.

The stretch is expected to serve as an alternative route for users from Accra to the Eastern Region.

The $1.65-million project, which will cover 23 kilometres, will start from the Dome Roundabout in the Greater Accra Region and end at Kitase, near Peduase in the Eastern Region.

It will include a 16.3 km two-lane single carriageway with asphaltic concrete surfacing, the provision of 2.8 km asphaltic concrete surfacing dual carriageway arterial with auxiliary lanes on both sides and the provision of a one-km two-lane single carriageway for Ashesi University, also with asphaltic concrete surfacing.

Residents and motorists along the stretch have over the period complained of the deplorable state of the roads and called for them to be fixed.

Addressing participants at a sod cutting ceremony, President Akufo-Addo says the project is part of the Government’s agenda of providing quality roads for citizens.

Road rehabilitation is being funded by the government and the Kuwaiti fund.

“We enjoy excellent relations with the state of Kuwait, and we are determined to widen and deepen those relations.”

The project was one of many that “are in line with the government’s agenda to provide good, quality road infrastructure to help accelerate the social economic development of the country,” President Akufo-Addo said.

On the quality of the road, the Minister for Roads, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, said provisions of drainage systems have been made to ensure the road stands the test of time.

“The drainage systems have been designed to… ensure the systems are resilient, and the roads do not become flooded during storms,” the minister said.