All is set for the New Patriotic Party’s national delegates conference scheduled for July 17, 2022, and July 16, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The delegates will spend three days in Accra for the upcoming National Delegates Conference to elect new executive officers for the NPP.

46 candidates are contesting to hold ten different positions.

With a day to the commencement of the conference, the New Patriotic Party says all travel and accommodation arrangements for delegates have been finalised.

Speaking to Citi News, the Communications Director for the governing Party, Mr. Yaw Buaben Asamoa said “We have put in place all the necessary arrangements ahead of the delegates conference which begins tomorrow. I am certain that the conference will be smooth. We are very confident that it shall be a record remarkable success.”