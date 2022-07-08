After building anticipation on social media, Ghana’s Baaba J has finally unveiled her first single for 2022 titled ‘Outside’. The single follows in her tradition of effortless genre-bending and language blending.

‘Outside’ starts off as a smooth ballad. Baaba J’s calming voice lures you into her world over a backdrop of airy semi-muted guitars. Her melodies are sticky, her carefully woven lyrics are relatable, and her message is clear – Baaba J loves her freedom.

Whether through veiled lines like “see I like my peace of mind. Ago fit left you, I no dey mind” or direct statements like “I do as I like and I don’t care who it bother”, ‘Outside’ positions itself as an anthem for the unbothered and carefree. Around the 1:03 mark, ‘Outside’ transitions into a trap bop with heavy drums that are guaranteed to throw any jam session into a frenzy.

Floating between genres and languages (she mainly employs Pidgin English and Ga here) Baaba J does exactly as she likes.

Baaba J is a breath of fresh air. Baaba J refuses to be stereotyped. Her 2020 EP ‘Lumumba Street’ and 2021 single ‘Lovin 21’ proved that she is cool enough to fit in but different enough to stand out.

She is a musical marauder who navigates multiple genres with finesse and fluidity.

The singer/rapper/songwriter effortlessly blends neo-Soul, Alte, Rap, Afrobeats, Pop and whatever genre she desires into infectious music that can only be described as free.

‘Outside’ was written by Baaba J with production duties handled by 4Play – the geniuses known for their work with UK supergroup NSG on hits like OT Bop.

The production complements Baaba’s delivery, giving her space when she needs her voice to shine, building up energy when she feels pumped and hitting a crescendo at the perfect moment.

‘Outside’ is Baaba J’s first release of 2022.

The single is now available to stream/purchase on all digital music platforms here: https://vyd.co/BaabaJOutside.