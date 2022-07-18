The Director-General of Ghana Police’s Public Affairs Directorate DCOP Kwesi Ofori has retired from active service.

His retirement takes effect on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, following his attainment of the mandatory retirement age of 60.

The police are therefore organising a pull-out and farewell ceremony to that effect at the National Police Training School, Accra at 10am in honour of the outgoing senior officer.

Before his appointment as the Director General of Police Public Affairs Department, he served in other capacities, including the head of police operations at the Accra Regional Police Command.

In attendance will be the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and members of the Police Management Board.