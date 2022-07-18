The new executives of the Sunyani Central District Rotary in the Bono Region have been sworn into office.

Rotarian Emmanuel Dennis Kofi Amoah, who takes over from Johnson Tsagli-Awor, has been sworn in as the new President alongside other executives and will be steering the affairs of the club from now until 2023.

Delivering his speech, Emmanuel Dennis Kofi Amoah called on the members to embrace change to expand the Rotary Club and also open their hearts and show compassion to the less fortunate, saying, “There are many people throughout our community and the world whose only hope may come from Rotary. Let us all live here today ready to make their lives better in any way that you care. As Rotarians, it would not be good enough to give only what we have leftover or what we can spare, but we must honestly give of ourselves and support the ideas of Rotary.”

Rotarian Dennis Kofi Amoah called on all Rotarians to minimise the use of plastic, and plant more trees to preserve nature.

Rotarian Kofi Amoah promised to continue with all ongoing projects and strive to embrace new projects by looking for more international partners.

He urged all members to continue to work together with passion, commitment and thoughtfulness to live up to the 2000-2023 theme “Imagine Rotary.”

Rotarian Emmanuel Dennis Kofi Amoah pledged to promote the Sunyani-Central District Rotary Club with a spirit of service, fellowship, and commitment with a common growth in accordance with the goals, values and objectives of Rotary International.

The immediate past President of the club, Johnson Tsagli-Awor who is also the Vice President of the current administration, said at the onset of 2021, the club had five ongoing projects.

He noted that they were able to complete two of them and these projects would go a long way to improve the quality of health, and quality education and promote behavioural change among the communities and institutions that benefited. He said they also provided medical equipment and supplies to more than 13 health facilities in and around Sunyani.

He pledges his support in the areas of membership drive and humanitarian service.

Other officers for the club to support the President include; Johnson Tsagli-Awor-Vice President, Edem Agbley- Secretary, Frank Kofi Owusu Debrah-Treasurer, and Dzifa Agbedra-Foundation Chair.

The rest include; Dr. Prince Menzo-New Generation Chair, Patricia Effah-Membership Chair, Grace Aloko-Club Administration, Alhassan.M. Biyira-Service Project/President-Elect and Dominic Kornu-Club Trainer.