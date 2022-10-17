The Rotaract Club of Obuasi and Rotaract club of Kumasi all in the Ashanti Region in collaboration with Arise 2 Connect Africa, have renovated the kindergarten block of Boete Basic School.

The groups also stocked up the library of the school in Boete, a suburb of Obuasi.

The Rotary Clubs say the decision to renovate the block and stock up the library stemmed from the fact that September is a literacy month, and as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility refurbished the block to enhance quality education.

“The school serves a good number of pupils and, with the renovation; it is expected to make teaching and learning a smooth one,” the groups stated.

They further added that,”but for the benevolence of members of the various clubs, the project would not have seen the light of day, and as such leadership extends its gratitude to all who played a role in bringing the vision to fruition”.