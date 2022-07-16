Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor says the only political party capable of taking Ghana into prosperity is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and that is also the sure way the country could transform for socio-economic development.

“Ghana needs our party to lead it into prosperity and transformation. That must be the aspiration of all of us,” the ex-president said.

Mr. Kufuor believes this can be achieved if delegates in the party’s ongoing national delegates congress elect executives who will abide by the core ideals of the party in ensuring national progress.

Speaking at the event at the Accra Sports Stadium, the former president said, the election should be based “on careful examination of what will help us regain the confidence of the people of Ghana.”

For him, the party should not lose sight of unity while urging party members to shun acts that bring divisiveness.

“The NPP needs all the unity we can get, so we approach 2024 as a united force to draw even people not of our tradition into our fold so that with the numbers, we make the 50 percent plus one vote demanded by the national constitution to take power again”, he emphasised.