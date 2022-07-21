The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has appealed to the public to volunteer information to health authorities as the country fights to contain the Marburg virus.

Already the Ghana Health Service has revealed that two persons have been confirmed dead with 98 persons currently under quarantine.

Speaking to Citi News, the General Secretary of the Association, Dr. Titus Beyuo, says fighting the virus is a collective action, and efforts by all will help bring the menace under control.

“Locally, the contact tracing has been efficient. They’ve identified most of the people. We want to use this opportunity to appeal to other people who may be connected to this case to volunteer information so that the contact tracing can be completed.

“We are not sure of the primary source of this infection. So, because of these unanswered questions, we would ask that persons who have symptoms of fever, bleeding, bloody diarrhoea or bleeding from any part of the body other than that which is already known and expected to report to the healthcare system so that we can quickly contain the situation.”

A team of experts from the World Health Organisation is expected to be deployed to Ghana over the next couple of days to provide coordination, risk assessment, and infection prevention measures in support of ongoing investigations into the latest outbreak of the Marburg virus.

The Marburg Virus Disease is a rare but severe hemorrhagic fever that affects both humans and non-human primates.

In 2021, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) directed all its regional offices to be on high alert for the Marburg virus after an outbreak of the disease was recorded in neighbouring West African country, Guinea.