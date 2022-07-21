A Nigerian criminal syndicate led by one Sunny Anwamini (Sam) has been arrested by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for defrauding a Ukrainian businessman to the tune of $6.5 million.

The suspect, Sunny, 52 was apprehended on Wednesday, July 20 by EOCO in an intelligence-led operation in partnership with the state National Security.

According to deep throat sources at EOCO, the suspect met his victim (Mazen Farakh), in December 2018 in Ghana during which the latter expressed interest in purchasing expensive wood pieces known as “teak”.

Sam after receiving the sum of $6.5 million from the Ukrainian businessman sent photographs of fake pallets of teak stored in custom bonded warehouses and promised to get the goods delivered to Ukraine.

However, Mazen Farakh in his statement at EOCO disclosed that Sunny for over three (3) years failed to deliver containers of the products as stated in their agreement.

On March 27, 2022, Sunny was arrested by police personnel from the Police Headquarters in Accra but was later released after a brief detention in custody which the complainant (Mazen Farakh) described as being down under “very compromising circumstances”.

But, the Ukrainian business magnate and his Ghanaian partners are also worried about the justice delivery in the country as they claim that, some officers are exerting pressure and sleeping for the release of Sunny again.

Meanwhile, Mazen Farakh wants to recover his $6.5 million from the Nigerian criminal syndicate and is therefore appealing to the powers that be to ensure that, Sunny Anwamini is made to face the full rigours of the law.

The Ukrainian businessman is currently in the country to ensure that, Suny is brought to account to face the full rigours of the law.