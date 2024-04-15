In a move to bolster diplomatic relations with Ghana, Ukraine has opened an embassy in Accra.

The embassy is set to provide consular services to both Ghanaian and Ukrainian citizens and will act as a bridge for trade, bilateral partnerships, and business collaboration between the two countries.

At the inauguration ceremony on Friday, April 12, Dr Maksym Subh, Special Envoy of Ukraine to the Middle East and Africa, expressed Ukraine’s commitment to collaborate with Ghana to cultivate a business-friendly environment to leverage Ghana’s stable economic and political framework to create job opportunities for citizens of both nations.

“Today’s opening of our resident embassy in Accra very much reflects on our willingness to develop bilateral contacts at all levels between Ukraine and the Republic of Ghana. Ukraine is ready to work together with our Ghanian partners to create an enabling business environment – one that will build upon Ghana’s stable economic and political foundation and create jobs for citizens of both our countries,” he added.

Kwaku Ampratum-Sarpong, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, also highlighted the potential for a productive collaboration between Ghana and Ukraine, which could foster economic growth and development for both nations.

“I am confident that, with the opening of the Ukraine Embassy, the bilateral relations between Ghana and Ukraine will be further consolidated to accelerate the diplomatic, economic, trade and investment ties for the mutual benefit of our two countries,” he added.

