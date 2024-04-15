The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratum-Sarpong, has affirmed Ghana’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He expressed that Ghana has been steadfast in its condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, perceiving it as a violation of international standards and the core principles of the UN Charter.

During the inauguration of the Ukraine Embassy in Accra on Friday, April 12, Mr Ampratum-Sarpong declared, “The Russia-Ukraine crisis has had far-reaching consequences, impacting global markets and exacerbating existing challenges, including food and energy insecurity.”

“Ghana stands in solidarity with Ukraine and recognizes the devastating effects of the conflict on education, food security, and economic stability.”

He expressed optimism that the establishment of the Ukraine Embassy would strengthen the diplomatic, economic, trade, and investment relations between Ghana and Ukraine, benefiting both nations.

“We look forward to the appointment of an ambassador soon. In the meantime, I hereby assure the Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of Ukraine, that the Foreign Ministry stands ready to extend to him the assistance he needs in the execution of his duties.

“I hope, in that regard, that he will ensure that the Embassy liaises directly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to facilitate his work.”

“I also assure our Ukrainian counterparts here that in due course, Ghana would in reciprocity, take the necessary steps to establish a physical presence in Kyiv, to further boost the levels of cooperation between our two countries,” he added.

Dr Maksym Subh, Special Envoy of Ukraine to the Middle East and Africa, also expressed Ukraine’s readiness to collaborate with its Ghanaian partners to foster a conducive business environment.

“One that will build upon Ghana’s stable economic and political foundation and create jobs for citizens of both our countries,” he added.

