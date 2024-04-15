The government has initiated the process of clearing outstanding payments owed to the National Association of Institutional Suppliers, following an agreement reached with the Ministry of Education.

This action commenced on Monday, April 4, following a demonstration by the suppliers.

Emmanuel Ayivor, the Public Relations Officer for the National Association of Institutional Suppliers, confirmed in an interview with Citi News that the government has begun disbursing the owed arrears to members of the association.

“The government promised that our payment would be done for those in the final year by Wednesday and for those in the second year, part would also be paid by Wednesday. And truly, to their words, they have begun payment and most of the members have confirmed on the platform that they are paying.

“Monday will be the day we agreed from both parties to meet at the ministry to assess the payment and how far they have gotten.”

