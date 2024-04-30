The Electoral Commission (EC) has concluded its investigation into the viral video capturing an unidentified individual placing a white envelope on a table in front of EC officials during the Ejisu by-election.

According to the findings, the content of the envelope was intended for lunch for the officials.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the electoral management body said, “the man in the video, walked to their table and enquired whether they had eaten.”

“He then placed the envelope on the table and asked them to use the contents of the envelope for their lunch, following which he walked away.”

The EC said it had withdrawn with immediate effect, the services of the two temporary election officers and held preliminary discussions with the Ghana Police Service to kick start the process for criminal investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, the EC has issued a plea for calm in the wake of its decision to suspend two officials who were allegedly caught on video accepting bribes during the Ejisu by-election.

In a press release, the commission reiterated its commitment to upholding fundamental principles of integrity, honesty, and openness.

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), stated that the Commission has initiated an investigation into the alleged bribery incident involving the two officials during Tuesday’s by-election in Ejisu.

Dr Quaicoe explained that the outcome of the investigation would dictate the EC’s subsequent course of action.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital