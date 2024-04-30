Rev. Stephen Wengam, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana and Vice Chairman of Africa Assemblies of God Alliance expects an overflow of miracles and testimonies at Citi TV and Citi FM’s annual Family Consecration Service.

The Family Consecration Service, which will be led by the esteemed pastoral team of Citi FM/Citi TV, under the guidance of Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam, comes off on Wednesday [May 1, 2024] at The Oil Dome, Royal House Chapel.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM ahead of the event, Rev. Wengam spoke on the different types of prayers required of believers according to scripture and told patrons to expect miracles and testimonies.

“The Apostle Paul in one of his writings said that, pray all kinds of prayers and Jesus in Matthew 16:18 says, ‘I give you the keys of the Kingdom.’ We have private prayer and corporate and public prayer and the Bible enjoins us to do both. The advantage of corporate prayer is that the same Bible says that one will chase a thousand. Which my individual prayer cannot solve, when we gather, there is no power that can withstand this kind of force and corporate anointing.

“The reason I feel people should take this event seriously is that this is a month build-up to it and as I speak now, our boys have been in the mountains for one month in preparation for it. It is not a gathering for fanfare and when you come, we will pray with you and by the time we are done, there will be testimonies.”

The event will start at 6 am and conclude at noon and promises to be a spiritually enriching experience for attendees.

The service will feature special prayers for nurturing relationships and strengthening family bonds. Couples in attendance will have the opportunity to renew their marriage vows, reaffirming their commitment to each other in the presence of God and their community.

Rev. Fred Mac-Davies, Rev. Mawuli Tsikata, Rev. Foster Mawuli Benson, Rev. Nelson Awintia, and Rev. Mike will all be there to lead the congregation through fervent intercessory prayers.

