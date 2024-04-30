The Tamale High Court has handed down a six-year prison sentence with hard labor to Zeinab Muhammad Ali, 28, a nurse at the Tamale Teaching Hospital’s Emergency Burns Unit Red Zone, for assault.

Zeinab, a mother of two, inflicted severe injuries on her husband, Rayan Yussif, 42, a civil engineer, by pouring boiling water on him during a dispute.

The altercation arose when Rayan refused Zeinab access to drive his vehicle to work.

Charged with causing harm under section 69 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), Zeinab was arrested and brought before the Tamale High Court, where she initially pleaded not guilty.

Following a trial presided over by Justice Eric Ansah Ankomah, the court ultimately found Zeinab guilty of the charge and sentenced her to six years imprisonment with hard labour.

Rayan, the victim of the assault, initially received treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital but has since been transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) for further medical attention.