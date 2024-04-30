Afrobeats singer, Kizz Daniel has finally replied to his colleague Tekno’s comment following speculations that the latter was paid over a billion naira from ‘Buga’ proceeds.

Tekno reacted to the ongoing speculation, allegedly disclosing that Kizz Daniel gave him royalties totalling over one billion naira.

The report also claimed that Kizz Daniel sent him 50% of every revenue he generated from the song.

Tekno responded by disputing these assertions and hurled curses at whoever released the alleged fake interview.

Posting on his X, Tekno wrote: “Him money no reach, anybody wey put out that fake interview…#Talkingshit”

Replying to him, Kizz Daniel posted on his X platform on Monday, saying: “Dem mention money you sef dey talk… spewing shit like anus see Ekuke way we rescue with BUGA!!.”