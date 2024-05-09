In a night filled with electrifying performances and unforgettable moments, Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation, Gyakie stole the spotlight at Kizz Daniel’s concert with a performance that left fans in awe.

The sold-out concert, which took place on May 6, 2024, at the 12,500-capacity OVO Arena in Wembley saw thousands of music lovers gather to celebrate a decade of back-to-back hits from Nigerian singer and songwriter, Kizz Daniel.

Several of Africa’s biggest music exports took turns in thrilling fans. Among them was Gyakie, whose soulful voice and infectious energy kept the audience alive and buzzing from the moment she stepped onto the stage.

Dressed in a dazzling outfit that reflected her vibrant personality, Gyakie owned the stage and delivered a flawless performance. From her breakout hit ‘Forever’ to newer releases like ‘Something’ and ‘Rent Free,’ the Songbird had the crowd singing along and dancing to every word.

Gyakie’s performance wasn’t only about delivering delightful renditions of her songs which impressed fans, but also how beautifully she connected with the audience.

Between songs, she took the time to interact with fans, sharing heartfelt messages of gratitude while making sure she gave them a good show.

Gyakie’s performance was a major highlight of the evening and has earned her countless reviews from fans and critics alike. Many have taken to social media to praise her vocal prowess and stage charisma, with some even crowning her the “queen of Afrobeats.”

The singer also could not contain her excitement at being part of such a historical concert. “I feel elated to have performed at the OVO Arena Wembley to celebrate Kizz Daniel’s 10 years in the game. Representing Ghana is always my goal,” she happily shared.

As she exited the stage to thunderous applause, Gyakie left a lasting impression on all who were privileged enough to be present in the packed auditorium to witness her performance.

It is no doubt that the elated concert-goers were grateful for the opportunity to witness Gyakie’s brilliance and left the concert with many amazing memories to cherish for a lifetime.

Watch excerpts of her performance below