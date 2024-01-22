Multiple award-winning rapper and singer Black Sherif has sent fans into a frenzy with a tweet unveiling a fantastical dream: getting married to fellow Ghanaian artist Gyakie.

According to the BET award-winner, they did not just get married but achieved worldwide success through their music and global tours.

“I had a dream and in the dream, I proposed to Gyakie and she accepted”We got married a week after, and a year later we had twins and toured the world together. I think this is a sign. Please tag her,” he added, leaving fans to wonder if this was wishful thinking or a sly nudge towards reality.

Known in real life as Jackline Acheampong, Gyakie who released her first single dubbed ‘Love Is Pretty’ in 2019 has previously stated that she is currently not in a relationship and does not have specific criteria for what she looks for in a partner but rather focuses on the overall vibe of the person.

Below is Black Sherif’s tweet