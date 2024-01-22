The Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited Company, BOST held a thanksgiving service over the weekend to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its existence. The event was to give thanks to God for his grace and mercies for keeping the company alive and thriving despite the myriad of challenges it has faced in the course of the three decades.

The event was held at the Most Holy Trinity Cathedral, Accra High Street.

Addressing the gathering, the chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Ekow Hackman who likened the situation of BOST in recent past to the corporate equivalent of the ‘Valley of the shadow of death’ stressed that, the company has every reason to be thankful to the Lord.

He outlined that, the average lifespan of Fortune 500 companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange has declined from 61 in 1958 to 17 years by 2018 according to recent research on corporate insolvency in the United States. Thirty years of existence as a corporate entity is therefore no mean a milestone and giving thanks to God for same is in the right direction.

He expressed the hope that since the world is a stage and ‘men’ are the actors as Shakespeare said, their contribution to the fortunes of the company shall echo positively in the years to come.

He on behalf of the board and management of the company entreated all present to thank God for the milestone and the energy, wisdom and determination of the board, management and staff of BOST to keep advancing the company from strength to strength.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh described BOST as a shining example of state-owned enterprise management excellence which should inspire the remaining SOEs to up their game to make meaningful contributions towards the development of the nation. He added that, given the situation of the company in the recent past, paying off the accrued debts to suppliers, BDCs and the domestic banks in a record time to declare two successive years of profit merit every thanks to God for granting the individual players the knowledge, wisdom, and will-power to steer the affairs of the company.

He added that, the pivotal role BOST has played in the implementation of the Gold for Oil policy which is targeted at stabilizing the foreign exchange, petroleum process and to stall inflation is a testament to the fact that SOEs have the capacity to do what is needful to advance the course of the nation; leadership is just what makes the difference.

The Managing Director, Dr. Edwin Alfred Provencal expressed gratitude to all who in diverse ways have helped shape the BOST story with a promise to continue doing more until the mandate is achieved and exceeded.

A cheque of Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis(GHS500,000.00) was presented by the Managing Director to the church as the contribution of BOST towards the resuscitation of the dilapidated infrastructure at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Senior High School.

Plaques were presented to the foundation board and staff of the company for sowing a seed which has grown into a preferred partner in the energy sector of Ghana. The founding Managing Director, Dr. Kwabena Donkor was among the individuals who were recognised for their efforts in seeing the BOST vision come to reality.

The all-white event which started at the Most Holy Trinity Cathedral was witnessed by about 500 persons including staff and members of the media fraternity. It was all joy.