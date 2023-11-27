The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited has rejected claims of importing manganese-laden fuel under the government’s Gold-for-Oil Policy.

Recent reports have suggested that the importation of manganese-laden gasoline into the market under the Gold-for-Oil policy is to blame for the underperformance of vehicles.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, November 27, BOST categorically denied claims that the Gold4Oil policy is to blame for the manganese-laden fuel in the country.

“We wish to state unequivocally that, we have not imported any product under the policy which is off the specifications per the regulations of the National Petroleum Authority and the product specifications of the Ghana Standard Authority.

“We, therefore, implore the public to disregard the claims of our detractors regarding the importation of manganese-laden fuel.”

BOST indicated that it has so far imported twenty-three cargoes under the policy, and none has failed the ‘quality test as carried out by the Ghana Standard Authority.

It called on the public to allow the regulatory authority space to investigate the exact source of the said product.

“Grant the regulatory authority of the petroleum downstream the time and space to investigate the exact source of the said product and also to tighten the regime to clamp out the room for the importation of potentially problematic products onto the market,” BOST said in its statement.

BOST assured to continue to import products from safe sources without compromising on quality standards.

“We shall continue to import products from safe sources without compromising on quality standards and leverage the volumes to serve the market at reasonable prices to beat down the cost of living in the country.”

Click here to read the statement by BOST