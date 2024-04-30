Minister of Health designate, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, has assured that the government is committed to resolving the power situation at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Media reports emerged on Monday, April 29, that critical surgeries were cancelled due to power outages.

Some patients, including those with brain tumours, were returned to their respective wards due to the situation.

A press statement issued by the management of the hospital on Tuesday, April 30, denied that the facility was experiencing power cuts.

Expressing the government’s commitment to resolving the challenges, Dr Okoe-Boye said he was at the facility on Monday to inspect some works and interact with management and was informed of the reports moments after leaving.

“Yesterday, I was in Korle Bu and spent about five hours and had engagements with management and from there we visited a GH¢25 million and 35 million Euros centre and when we left, we heard that surgeries had been cancelled because of power outages.

“Korle Bu is not a small hospital, it oversees over 2,000 OPD cases a day and 200 admissions a day. Unfortunately, we create the impression that everything is failing. Korle Bu has standby generators.”

“The theatre has its own gen set and the other units at Korle Bu also have their own gen sets. The point I want to make is that we are assuring that the Ministry is going to work to ensure that all the other units that have power challenges have those challenges addressed,” the Health Minister-designate added.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital