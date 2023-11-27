The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has been enstooled as Adasuakor chief by the Suma Traditional Area in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region.

The Adasuakor stool name is usually conferred on warriors who have fought in fearsome battles.

According to the chiefs of Suma Traditional Area, Bagbin has stood his ground and has exhibited bravery in fighting external forces that are pushing against the passing of the anti-gay bill.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill is currently at the consideration stage in Parliament.

The bill, when passed and signed into law by the President, criminalizes same-sex rights advocacy and related activities in Ghana.

It will also provide protection and support for children and persons who are victims or accused of LGBTQ+ and related activities.

Bagbin’s enstoolment was a spectacular and culturally rich ceremony mixed with authentic traditional drumming and dancing.

It was widely attended by many, including the President of Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, some members of Parliament, and people of Suma Ahenkro who came out in their numbers to witness the enstoolment held on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Addressing the gathering shortly after the coronation, Speaker Alban Bagbin said he will continue to stand by his position on the LGBTQ+ conversation and supervise a speedy passage of the anti-gay bill to law.

“I want to assure you that nobody can intimidate me when it comes to this bill. I have been to the House of Commons, I have been to the House of Laws, I have been to international conferences, and I’ve told them in very clear words that the law will be passed in Ghana,” he said.

According to the Speaker, countries that accept same-sex relationships and their related activities are struggling to keep up with the health needs of persons practising it.

“I want all of you to be clear in your minds that this bill is what is going to reduce the cost to the nation. The cost of the LGBT is so huge that our health sector in Ghana cannot support it.”

Meanwhile, the Omanhene of the Suma Traditional Area, Odeneho Dr. Affram Brempong, announced the release of a 20-acre land for the establishment of an Institute of Parliamentary Service in Ghana.