One of the leading smartphone brands INFINIX has donated Library items to two senior High schools, Kinbu senior high and Technical School and Accra High School in the Korley Klottey municipality in Accra as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, which was dubbed “Caring for the Future”.

The smartphone Guru deemed this gesture as a way of giving back to society.

According to the Public Relations Officer of INFINIX Ghana, Abena Obenewaa Amrado, this donation is to assist the schools in areas where they fall short. She added that, “INFINIX is excited to be part of creating comfort and making reading interesting for students in the library.

The Local Marketing Manager, James Attah Mensah also revealed that, INFINIX, after visitation an discussions with the schools, realised that the schools needed support in the overall appearance and effective functioning of the school Library, hence the support through our Corporate Social Responsibility Project. According to INFINIX, the initiative to care for the Future of these students falls in line with the brands slogan “The Future is now”!

As part of refurbishing the schools libraries, INFINIX donated books, air-conditioners, curtains, ceiling fans and many others. These items were well received by the headmistress of each school with excitement. In a short speech, the Municipal Chief Executive, Honourable Nii Adjei Tawiah, commended INFINIX for their benevolence and assured them of more collaborations in the future.

The headmistress of Kinbu Senior High and Technical School shared her excitement and satisfaction to receive the donated items; she encouraged INFINIX to continue with this benevolence. The headmistress of Accra High also added that,” we are very grateful for this donation, this is beyond what we expected and I applaud INFINIX for giving back to Ghanaians through this notable gesture. We can collectively say that the future of our students is now”.

