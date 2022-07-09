President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he has slashed his salary by 30% with immediate effect due to current economic difficulties.

Speaking as the guest of honour at this year’s Eid Al Adha prayers in Accra, the President announced the cut to send a signal to citizens about the need to sacrifice as the country goes to the International Monetary Fund for support.

He also announced a 50% cut on fuel for government machinery.

According to the president, all ministers are not exempted from the 30% percent salary reduction.

“We are all going to have to make some sacrifices to afford us the space to navigate the troubled waters of the current economic difficulties. The expenditure of ministries, departments, and agencies has been cut by 30 percent. The salaries of all appointees including myself have been reduced by 30 percent. Fuel coupon allocations have been slashed by 50 percent and other expenditures suspended.”

He urged Ghanaians to bear with him as he puts in measures to ameliorate their plights.

The National Chief Imam admonished Muslims to celebrate in moderation and be generous to friends and neighbours to signify the relevance of Eid Al Adha.

He prayed for the president and used the occasion to call on Ghanaians to appreciate the tough times the country faces now.