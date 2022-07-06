The government has declared Monday 11th July 2022 as a public holiday.

Eid-ul–Adha a Statutory Public Holiday will fall on Saturday 9th July 2022.

Thus, the President has, by an Executive Instrument (EI), and in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (601) declared Monday, 11th July 2022 as a Public Holiday.

The holiday was announced in a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated by Muslims across the world to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice of his son, Ismail.

It falls on the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar, Dhu al-Hijjah.

The date for Eid-Ul-Adha may vary between countries, as it is based on lunar sightings.

Below is the statement from the Interior Ministry

The general public is hereby informed that Saturday, 9th July 2022 marks ‘Eid-ul–Adha’ which is a Statutory Public Holiday.

However, 9th July 2022 falls on a Saturday and therefore, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana has by an Executive Instrument (EI), and in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (601) declared Monday, 11th July 2022 as a Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.

Signed

AMBROSE DERY (MP)

MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR

Issued in Accra this day, 6th July, 2022.