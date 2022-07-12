There is confusion between squatters under the high tension poles at North Dzorwulu and the police over the demolition of their structures.

Even though the squatters admit that their current abode is illegal, they indicated that authorities should have given them prior notice before the exercise.

The demolishing is being done in collaboration with the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo.)

Some affected residents shared their displeasure with Citi News.

“I came to visit my friend only to see the structures being demolished. No notice was given whatsoever. Are we not Ghanaians? What is the meaning of all these? We are tired of being treated as strangers,” a resident shared.

Another resident said, “This is getting out of hand. We were not notified. We woke up, and went about our normal business, only for them to demolish our structures.”

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Alhassan, has called for calm among the squatters and indicated that her office will engage the relevant stakeholders to bring a permanent solution to the matter.

“We will do all we can to make sure we get to the bottom of this matter. We urge you all to hold your peace as we find lasting solutions to this.”