A spokesperson to the Vice President, Gideon Boako has dismissed the Minority’s criticism of the mid-year review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

Mr. Boako indicated that the Finance Minister’s review was honest and empathetic, as it admitted current challenges confronting Ghanaians.

“I think the Finance Minister did his presentation so well. He personalized the statement and described the whole situation as agonising for Ghanaians, and I think that was honest and an admission of the facts.”

He made these claims on Citi TV‘s Point of View in response to the Ranking Member for the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Governs Kwame Agbodza’s claims that the budget was dishonest.

Mr. Agbodza cited the Tema Motorway Project as an example, saying the Finance Minister’s updates on the project had so far not been consistent.

“The insincerity, lack of candour, and inconsistencies of the Finance Minister are amazing. In the 2021 budget, this same Finance Minister listed many roads. He referred to the motorway project as 31.7 kilometres. He said the government has already signed an agreement to construct the Tema Motorway.

“In the mid-year review, this Finance Minister is saying procurement processes are ongoing for the construction of the motorway. What kind of inconsistencies are we dealing with here? Who goes to start the procurement process after signing contracts … I am so amazed about that.”