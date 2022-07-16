Ghanaian-Canadian recording artist, Ross Nyatakyi, aka ROZ, has been unveiled as Sony Music West Africa’s new signee.

The General Manager of Sony Music West Africa, Lloyd Oluwaseun, officially made the announcement during a press meeting held on Friday, July 15 in Accra, stating that the deal is also a partnership between Sony Music WA and ROZ’s EMB Music to promote collaboration between creatives in Ghana and the African diaspora.

Mr. Oluwaseun said Sony Music WA is committed to its aim of discovering talents in the sub-region and making them global stars.

According to him, Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie, who is signed to the label, is an example of how the record label is supporting local artists to excel on the global stage and make the most out of their music commercially.

GM of @SonyMusicWA Oluwaseun ‘Banko’ Lloyd @oluwaseunbankolloyd says their mission is to find local talents 🇬🇭 and take them global 🌍👍🏿#GhanaWeekend pic.twitter.com/izCtqW0XuT — Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) July 15, 2022

Mr. Oluwaseun also announced plans by Sony Music WA to build a state-of-the-art studio in Ghana to boost the quality of local productions to meet international standards.

ROZ is currently promoting his new single, ‘Talking To Me’ featuring Quamina MP.