A burial service was held for the late former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla, John Ndebugre at the forecourt of the state house in Accra earlier today, July 14, 2022.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo was joined by his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former President John Dramani Mahama to pay their last respects to the departed senior citizen.

Also in attendance were the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and the Chief Justice, Kwesi Anin Yeboah.

The death of the former Member of Parliament for Zebilla was announced on Friday, May 6, 2022. Mr. Ndebugre passed on at his residence in Zebilla on Friday afternoon, May 6, 2022.

The remains of the late Ndebugre will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Timonde in the Upper East Region.

A memorial and thanksgiving service will also be held at the St Charles Lwanga Catholic Church at Zebilla in the Upper East Region on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

The late politician and lawyer was known to be a vociferous person who shared strong views on pertinent national issues.

He left behind a widow and four children.

Political career

Mr. John Akparibu Ndebugre served as PNDC Secretary in the then Northern Region with the renowned lawyer, Martin Amidu as his deputy at the time.

He served as MP from 2004 to 2009 on the ticket of his party, the PNC in the Zebila Constituency of the Upper East Region.

When he lost the seat in 2009, he decided to run as an Independent Candidate in the next election because he had fallen out with executives of the PNC over some internal party issues. He still lost that election to the NDC’s Cletus Avoka.

After losing, he announced his defection from the PNC to the NPP, and went ahead to contest as an Assembly Member, a position many felt was a demotion, but he saw it as service to his people.

Unfortunately, he lost that Assembly election at Tinmonde in the Bawku West District where he hails from.

He lost to a 38-year-old man, despite his huge experience in politics and law.

He accused the then-Majority Leader, Cletus Avoka, who had beaten him as an Independent Candidate in the Zebila election, of masterminding his defeat in the Assembly elections.