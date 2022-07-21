The leadership of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) has temporarily resumed all activities on campuses across the country.

This comes after an emergency meeting was held between the TESCON Presidents and National Executives of the New Patriotic Party on Tuesday, July 19.

All 291 TESCON Presidents petitioned the leadership of the Party for being disenfranchised at the just-ended National Delegates Conference.

TESCON delegates were not allowed to vote during the NPP’s National Delegates Conference on Saturday, July 16, 2022, following an injunction against the student body by some aggrieved members.

The leaders subsequently suspended general meetings, elections and other activities in protest of the decision.

In an interview with Citi News, however, the TESCON President at the Accra Technical University, Emmanuel Darko said the Party has shown commitment to addressing their concerns.

“We have decided to temporarily resume our activities because leadership has shown goodwill and has committed to addressing our concerns.”

“We are going to take their word for it and hope that all issues will be settled soon,” he added.