The Tema Oil Refinery has refuted claims it unlawfully sold slop oil, which is a mixture of petroleum product, water and solids, to two companies.

The companies in question are Petro XP Ghana Limited and K-Moy Ghana Limited.

In a statement, TOR said, “the Slop Oil in question was disposed and sold to Petro XP Ghana Limited and not K-Moy Ghana Limited, and the transaction followed established processes.”

TOR said Petrol XP Ghana Limited and Petro XP Ghana Limited have the same directors and have been doing business with TOR since 2021.

“Petrol XP is their registered name with Petro XP as their trade name, and documents available to TOR conforms with documentation at the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).”

The Refinery deals with slop oil by transferring it to crude oil tanks, Atmospheric Residue (AR) tanks, selling it or using it for tank cleaning during maintenance.

“The above activities have been part and parcel of the Refinery’s processes ever since its establishment, thus this disposal is not out of the ordinary as being portrayed; especially when there is no crude oil or AR in our tanks,” TOR added.

TOR was responding to a report that it sold a total of 260 metric tonnes (260,000) of slop oil in its storage tank to K-Moy Ghana Limited and Petro XP Ghana Limited on a cash and carry basis, where each received 130 metric tonnes.