The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana says it is yet to finalize an agreement with the government on its demand for non-payment of tier 2 pension arrears and other contractual agreements.

This comes after the association indicated that its members will still be on strike despite government’s agreement for the payment of Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA) because some other outstanding labour issues remain unresolved.

Speaking to Citi News, the National Chairman of the association, Isaac Donkoh says they may suspend the strike if the agreement meets their demand.

“We met with the Ministry of Education and the Labour Commission on Wednesday and Thursday. We were supposed to sign some agreements with them on Friday but it couldn’t happen because it seemed they were not available.”

“For us the leaders, we are content with the terms we settled on, but we will need to check with our members. If they are satisfied, we will suspend the strike.”

Various groups including the Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives have also joined calls by some public sector workers for the government to pay them the 20% allowance.