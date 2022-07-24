Okyeame Kwame has commended MDS-Lancet Laboratories Ghana Limited for supporting his Hepatitis B Screening project for the past 12 years.

Okyeame on his Instagram page acknowledged the support MDS-Lancet has offered the OK Foundation in projecting the worthy cause.

In his “thank-you” message, he appreciated all his supporters “especially MDS-Lancet for supporting the Hepatitis B fight for 12 years.”

He further described them as “a consistent partner” that is “really hard to find.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Okyeame Kwame 🇬🇭 (@okyeamekwame)

This comes after they provided free Hepatitis B screening for a cross-section of the public at the Silver Star Towers in Accra on July 23, 2022.

It was to mark World Hepatitis Day, which falls on July 28, 2022.

MDS-Lancet and OK Foundation have worked together to offer this initiative for over twelve (12) years as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

It is MDS-Lancet’s interest to educate the public that Hepatitis B is preventable, hence they should get tested and vaccinated when negative.

They advise that people who test positive should see their physicians for management.

MDS-Lancet is ISO 15189:2012 accredited, and the leading private medical laboratory in Ghana.

They provide comprehensive diagnostic testing comprising Laboratory and Radiology services in collaboration with Quest Medical Imaging.

MDS-Lancet has over 30 locations around the country, offering routine and specialized testing in all departments of laboratory medicine, as well as home (mobile phlebotomy) service within Greater Accra and Kumasi.