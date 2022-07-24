The first Climate Emergency Day was celebrated on 22nd July 2022 around the world.

In Ghana, Climate Clock, Okyeame Kwame, the Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey and Portia Adu-Mensah lead organiser for Climate Clock celebrated the day in a grand style.

Okyeame Kwame, ambassador for Climate Clock, visited two schools; Martin De Porres in the morning and later in the day, visited Nii Kojo Ababio basic school located at Tuesday Market, Accra.

Some activities of the day were questions and answers on climate change, climate resolutions, pledges and the one-minute observation of silence for nature.

Okyeame Kwame heightened the excitement by singing his 2021 hit song ‘Yeeko’.

According to Ghana’s CLIMATE CLOCK ambassador, Okyeame Kwame, he is ever ready to drum home the essence of protecting the environment.

“I refuse to accept that man is mostly violent and rarely loving. So, I will shout out for Climate Justice until I lose my voice, protect all animals until I lose my strength, plant more trees until I lose all seeds, speak up to power’s greed until I have lost all words, for it is time to love back Nature or lose all life.”

About CLIMATE CLOCK

The CLIMATE CLOCK first went viral on its launch in Union Square, New York City, in September 2020.

It now has a global presence, with monument-sized Clocks installed in London, Rome, Seoul and Harrisburg, PA, and portable clocks in the hands of climate leaders from Greta Thunberg to Bill McKibben to Governor Jay Inslee.

For Earth Day 2022, CLIMATE CLOCK swapped its countdown for messages of solidarity with survivors of recent climate catastrophes.

The CLIMATE CLOCK exhibits a ‘Deadline’ counting down the time remaining to prevent global warming from rising above 1.5°C and three ‘Lifelines’ tracking progress on key solution pathways, including the percentage of the world’s energy from renewable sources, the amount of land currently protected by Indigenous peoples, and the amount of money dedicated to the Green Climate Fund.

The countdown is based on IPCC data, the gold standard of climate science.