The most anticipated TEDxSpintex came off at the Untamed Empire. It was a night where mind-blowing ideas were shared on the TEDx stage.

Hosted by Hyperlink Africa, the event brought together 19 mind-blowing speakers and panelists to share ideas on ‘Mindset’.

Speakers shared ideas on various topics across the spectrum of life. On the night, attendees experienced great euphoria of thoughtful presentations, art exhibitions, discussions, tech exhibitions, networking and many other engagements.

Speakers shared light on topics around innovations, empowerment, finance, filmmaking and a lot more.

Anthony Dzamefe spoke on ‘Time management’, Moses B. Arthur touched on ‘The 7 Universal Currencies of the world’, Lady Dentaa Amoateng shared thoughts on ‘The perception of the Ghanaian residents and the diaspora’, Noel Nii Nortei Narku touched on the ‘Dreams of a young screenwriter from Ghana’.

H.E Anne-Sophie Avé enlightened participants on her quest to ‘changing the face of diplomacy’, Kobby Andah shared ideas on ‘the Money Mindset’, while Dr. Thomas Mensah empowered the next generation on the topic: ‘The right stuff comes in black too’.

Kobby Kyei also spoke on ‘what does positive content means’ as a blogger.

In addition, Grace Quarshie shared thoughts on ‘Growing beyond limitations’ while Roberta Annan educated participants on ‘the future of Fashion in Africa’.

Kuukua Eshun also spoke about her amazing experience on ‘Hopelessness to Hope’.

The event had a panel discussion, on another stage with panelists sharing thoughts on ‘Mental Health and Family Life’.

At dawn, participants could not believe the event had to end so quickly.

The Hyperlink Africa team expressed gratitude to the participants and partners for staying through the night.

“Mindset means a lot to different people, and we are excited everyone here is enthused by our works,” Bright Tenbil; the Curator of the event, said.